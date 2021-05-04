Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 51 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.13 and a 200 day moving average of $270.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.