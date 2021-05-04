Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.