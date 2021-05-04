Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 446 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

