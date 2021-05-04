Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. 6,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CQP shares. Scotiabank cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

