Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CRL traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,539. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $337.48.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.