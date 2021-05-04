Aave Price Up 12% This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Aave has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $476.42 or 0.00874363 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $5.95 billion and $993.77 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00084611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00070367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,520.93 or 0.10132408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00102068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AAVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

