Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PUYI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Puyi has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

