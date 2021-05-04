Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
