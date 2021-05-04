Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 64,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.00% of Natural Health Trends worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

NHTC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 15,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,801. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.78. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

