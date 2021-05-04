Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $61.33 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $44,662.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $61.33 or 0.00112552 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00267308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.20 or 0.01162096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00032317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.14 or 0.00734367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,489.79 or 1.00003672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

