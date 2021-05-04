ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €547.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €547.82 ($644.49).

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

ASML Company Profile

