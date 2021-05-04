Wings (WINGS) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Wings has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $28,841.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wings has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00084611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00070367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.42 or 0.00874363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,520.93 or 0.10132408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00102068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

