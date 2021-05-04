Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Boosted by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.8% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,135,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 163,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $226.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.48 and a 200-day moving average of $213.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

