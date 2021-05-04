James Hambro & Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

