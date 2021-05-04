James Hambro & Partners Sells 210 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

James Hambro & Partners cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $329.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.