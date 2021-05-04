Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
CR traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. 17,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. Crane has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $97.31.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
