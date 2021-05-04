Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CR traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. 17,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. Crane has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $97.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

