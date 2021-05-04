Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

