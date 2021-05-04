NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121,619 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $276,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.