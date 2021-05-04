Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported dismal fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, both the metrics missed the consensus mark for the third straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Notably, coronavirus-related woes along with low visitation negatively impacted the company. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed downward revisions. Nonetheless, increased focus on business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities and planned investment in new projects in Macao are likely to drive the company going forward. This along with some entertainment offerings in the pipeline is expected to drive profitability across the company’s properties.”

3/15/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $59.37. 279,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,128. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $81,973,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

