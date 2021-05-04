$24.61 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post sales of $24.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.63 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $20.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $123.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.60 million to $130.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $192.43 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $223.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216,183 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 520,308 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLXN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 35,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,606. The company has a market cap of $367.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.