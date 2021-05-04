Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $132.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.51 million and the highest is $132.50 million. Five9 posted sales of $99.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $543.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $551.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $638.72 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $660.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $8.82 on Friday, hitting $172.31. 61,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.74. Five9 has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

