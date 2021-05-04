Shard Price Up 55.5% Over Last Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $7,500.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 124.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHARDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.