Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 23.7% in April

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 953,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SONM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.