Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Grows By 29.7%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 53,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:TCFC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. 1,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.95. The Community Financial has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Community Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid purchased 1,875 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,112.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Community Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

