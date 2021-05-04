StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 303,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

StepStone Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,409. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In related news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $252,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $8,485,493.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,605,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2,255.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

