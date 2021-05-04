Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 72,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

