Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

