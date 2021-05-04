American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

