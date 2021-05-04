iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $97,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,907. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.