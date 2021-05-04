Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HLIT stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 84,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,089. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $704.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.
In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
