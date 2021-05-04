Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 84,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,089. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $704.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.