Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 134,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,983,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

