The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.68. 276,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

