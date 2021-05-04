Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price at $126.29

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,167,000 after acquiring an additional 341,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $22,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,921,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after buying an additional 55,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

