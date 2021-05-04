First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at $130,444.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,337 shares of company stock worth $4,827,360. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

