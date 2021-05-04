Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $151.73. 133,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day moving average of $147.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. United Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $251,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

