Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $50.23 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00085292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00070348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.62 or 0.00872186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,487.60 or 0.10063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00101925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.