LikeCoin Market Cap Reaches $16.07 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $40,638.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00085292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00070348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.62 or 0.00872186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,487.60 or 0.10063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00101925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044212 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,032,124,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,447,609 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

