Orbs Trading 5% Lower This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $293.04 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00085292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00070348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.62 or 0.00872186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,487.60 or 0.10063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00101925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

