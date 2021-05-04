Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

