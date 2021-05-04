Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.93 on Tuesday, reaching $330.26. 2,267,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,668,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $211.12 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

