Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 7.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,668,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.