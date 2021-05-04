NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $30.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $562.69. 196,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,655. The company has a market cap of $350.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.05. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.88 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

