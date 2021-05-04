Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

