Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $70,718,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

SBUX traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $114.38. 108,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,893. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

