Opus Capital Group LLC Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.78. The company had a trading volume of 128,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

