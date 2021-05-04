Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,198,000 after buying an additional 287,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.34. 39,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

