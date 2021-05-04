Hyman Charles D Sells 371 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,894. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

