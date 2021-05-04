Day & Ennis LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $21.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $663.55. The stock had a trading volume of 712,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $139.60 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $639.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $687.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

