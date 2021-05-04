Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chiasma by 3,398.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 624,562 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chiasma by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 575,343 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 371,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chiasma stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 18,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,553. The company has a market cap of $164.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

