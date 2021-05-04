Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
CHMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Chiasma stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 18,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,553. The company has a market cap of $164.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.
Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Chiasma Company Profile
Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.
