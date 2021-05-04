Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KFRC traded up $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Kforce alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $162,575.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.